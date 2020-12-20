India has recorded 26,642 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total case load to over one crore, according to Health Ministry data.

The country’s total Covid-19 caseload is 1,00,31,223 and the active Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 3,05,344 which constitute 3.04 per cent of the total cases.

In the last 24 hours, 341 deaths have been recorded taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 1,45,447 and the fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

India has reported 95,80,402 people have recovered from the disease, the government said.

According to government, thirty-three states and union territories have less than 20,000 active cases, according to the government. The Health Ministry said, “Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 40 per cent of total Covid-19 active cases.”

Maharashtra recorded 3,940 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and remains the worst affected state with 18,92,707 cases.

Delhi recorded 1,139 new Covid-19 on Saturday, the lowest in nearly four months. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the “third wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is under control now.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s active caseload has been declining steadily, we are amongst the best performers in terms of recovery rate, fatality rate and various other parameters related to Covid-19.”

India has tested 16,11,98,195 samples, with 11,07,681 samples tested in the last 24 hours.