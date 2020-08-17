India on Monday recorded a relatively lower number of fresh Coronavirus cases with 57,982 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to cross the 26 lakh-mark. Also, 941 deaths were reported in the same period.

India has so far reported 26,47,664 infections and 50,921 deaths, since Kerala, on January 30, reported the country’s first known case of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Of the total cases, 6,76,900 are active cases while a whopping 19,19,843 people have cured of the deadly disease.

India, which is the third worst hit after the United States and Brazil in terms of cases, had crossed the 17 lakh-mark on August 2 and within 15 days, it has added over 9 lakh more cases.

However, with a record 57,584 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, the recovery rate now stands at 72.51 per cent. Currently, recoveries are over 12 lakh more than the active cases.

As far as the death toll is concerned, the country had registered its first fatality linked to Coronavirus on March 13 and crossed the 25,000-mark on July 17. The next 25,000 deaths were logged in the span of a month.

Notably, the case fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.93 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 7,31,697 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 3,00,41,400 samples being tested till date.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 5,95,865 cases and 20,037 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,38,055 cases and 5,766 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the overall number of Coronavirus cases has topped 21.5 million, while the deaths neared 7,74,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,598,893 and the fatalities rose to 773,934, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,403,213 and 170,052, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 3,340,197 infections and 107,852 deaths.