Indian workers have gone to Israel as part of mobility agreement: MEA

The first batch of Indian workers have gone to Israel in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as part of a mobility agreement India has signed with the Jewish nation, the government confirmed on Thursday.

”The Mobility Agreement predates the conflict. We are conscious of their (Indian workers) safety and have urged the Israeli authorities to ensure their safety and well-being,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing here.

Asked if there was any possibility of these workers being sent to areas affected by the conflict, the spokesperson said, ”They are mainly construction workers…you know construction happens where economic activity takes place.”

Advertisement

The response of the MEA came two days after Israel Ambassador to India posted on ‘X’ a picture of the first batch of Indian workers who were to leave for Israel.

”Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of the hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA. I’m sure that the workers become ‘ambassadors’ of the great P2P relations between India and Israel,” he wrote.