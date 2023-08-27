Indian women now challenging space: PM Modi

Emphasising that the country has to strengthen women-led development as a national character, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ”daughters of India” are now even challenging the space which is considered infinite.

Observing that India’s Mission Chandrayaan is a living example of women power, he wondered ”when the daughters of a nation become so ambitious, who can stop the country from becoming developed!”

In his monthly ”Mann Ki Baat” programme, the PM noted that many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in the space mission. They have handled many important responsibilities like project director, project manager of different systems. ”Where the might of women’s power is added, the impossible can also be made possible,” he added.

Stating that Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation, Mr Modi pointed out that along with scientists, other sectors also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3.

”We have accomplished such a lofty flight that today our dreams are big and our efforts are also big. Many countrymen have contributed in ensuring all the parts and meeting technical requirements. When everyone’s efforts converged, success was also achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3. I wish that in future too our space sector will achieve innumerable successes like this with collective efforts,” he added.

Talking about the G20 Summit to be hosted by India next month, the PM said the heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to the national capital to participate in this event. ”This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit. During our presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum,” he added.

Mr Modi said India’s Presidency of the G20 is a People’s Presidency, in which the spirit of public participation was at the forefront. After a G20 meeting in Srinagar, there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists to Kashmir, he noted and urged countrymen to come together to make the G20 summit successful and bring glory to the country.

On the potential of the young generation, the PM noted that sports is one area where the youth are continuously achieving new successes and went on to refer to their achievements at different international games.

India, he said, should bloom a lot in the world of sports and that is why he has been promoting these things a lot, but games like hockey, football, kabaddi and kho-kho are rooted to this land and India should never lag behind in them.

”And I’m observing that our people are doing well in archery, they are doing well in shooting. And secondly, I am seeing that our youth and even in our families also do not have that feeling towards sports which was there earlier. Earlier, when a child used to go to play, they used to stop, and now, times have changed and the success that you people have been achieving, motivates all the families,” he added.

Mr Modi noted that this time on 15 August, the country saw the power of ‘Sabka Prayas’. The efforts of all the countrymen turned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ into a ‘Har Man Tiranga Abhiyan’. Many records were also made during this campaign. The countrymen purchased tricolors in crores. Around 1.5 crore tricolors were sold through 1.5 lakh post offices. Through that, workers, weavers, and especially women have also earned hundreds of crores of rupees. This time the countrymen have created a new record in posting Selfie with the tricolor, he said.

The PM said the campaign to evoke the spirit of patriotism ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ is in full swing in the country. In the month of September, there will be a campaign to collect soil from every house in every village of the country. The holy soil of the country will be deposited in thousands of Amrit Kalash urns. At the end of October, thousands will reach Delhi with the Amrit Kalash Yatra and the Amrit Vatika will be built in the national capital from this soil only.

Noting that the season of festivals has also arrived, he asked everyone to remember the mantra of Vocal for Local at the time of celebrations. This campaign of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is every countryman’s own campaign. During the festive atmosphere, holy places and their vicinity must be kept clean at all times.