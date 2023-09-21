After hours of uncertainty, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that Indian visa services for Canadian nationals have been suspended in view of security threats being faced by the country’s High Commission and Consulate offices in Canada.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the security threats have disrupted normal functioning of Indian High Commission and Consulates thus visa services have been suspended.

“You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications,” Bagchi said adding that the government will review the situation on regular basis.

Not just that, Canadian nationals living in another countries will also not be able to apply for Indian visa. Explaining the decision, Bagchi said that the issue is not about travel to India but inaction of Canadian government against those inciting violence.

“A Canadian citizen would not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if they are living in another country…All categories of visas are suspended. The issue is not about travel to India but the issue is incitement of violence and inaction by the Canadian government. Those who have valid visas and OCI cards can travel freely,”

Earlier in the day, BLS international, an agency running visa application centres in Canada, posted a message on their website saying the services have been suspended due to operational issues.

The agency removed the notification and said that it was released due to some confusion. The notice reappeared on their website after a while.

India’s decision to suspended visa services for Canadians have come amid deteriorating bilateral ties between New Delhi and Ottawa after Monday’s allegations by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Addressing the country’s Parliament, Trudeau said that Canadian officials are investigating “credible allegations of India’s role” in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist was gunned down by two masked men on June 18 early this year.

India rejected Trudeau’s claims terming them “absurd and politically motivated”. In a tit-for-tate action, India also expelled a Canadian diplomat after Ottawa identified RAW’s Canada station chief and asked him to leave the country.

Later, Canada issued an updated travel advisory for their citizens asking them not to visit several places in India. In retaliation, New Delhi also issued an advisory and asked Indians in Canada to exercise utmost caution in view of rising “politically condoned” hate crimes.