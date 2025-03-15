Indian scholar self deports herself after US revokes her visa for supporting Hamas

An Indian scholar named Ranjani Srinivasan, who was a doctoral student at Columbia University, has self deported herself after US authorities revoked her visa for allegedly “advocating for violence and terrorism”.

The US Department of Homeland Security, in a statement, alleged that Ms Srinivasan was involved in activities supporting the Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organisation that attacked Israel, resulting in a broader war in Gaza. Her visa was revoked on March 5.

Advertisement

“Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that one of the Columbia students who had her student visa revoked for advocating for violence and terrorism self-deported using the CBP Home App and ICE arrested a Palestinian student for overstaying her expired F-1 visa,” the statement said.

Advertisement

It further added, “Ranjani Srinivasan, a citizen and national of India, entered the United States on a F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University. Srinivasan was involved in activities supporting Hammas, a terrorist organization. On March 5, 2025, the Department of State revoked her visa. The Department of Homeland Security has obtained video footage of her using the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11,” the release stated.

In a separate social media post, Secretary Noem justified action against her, stating that holding a US visa is a privilege that should be revoked when someone advocates for violence and terrorism.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live & study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I’m glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self deport,” she wrote in a post on X.