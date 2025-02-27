NASA astronaut Mike Massimino lauds Chandrayaan-3, engages with PM SHRI KV Students

Former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut and Columbia University professor, Mike Massimino, engaged with students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, here on Thursday, leaving them inspired with his experiences in space and insights into the future of space exploration.

During his visit, Massimino explored the school’s advanced facilities, including the AR-VR Lab, Atal Tinkering Lab, and language lab. While interacting with the students, he lauded India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasising its global significance. He spoke about the challenges of landing on the Moon’s South Pole and how this achievement could unlock critical insights into water sources, essential for potential future habitation.

The astronaut shared how a movie about seven astronauts inspired him to pursue space exploration. He answered students’ queries about life in space, including food consumption, sleeping arrangements in zero gravity, and working with onboard consoles. Addressing AI’s role in space research, he highlighted its potential in streamlining processes, improving efficiency, and ensuring safety in future missions.

Students eagerly asked about the academic path to becoming an astronaut. Massimino emphasised the importance of subjects like physics, mathematics, soil sciences, and marine biology. He also reflected on the challenges of a space career and shared insights on the most demanding projects he undertook at NASA. When asked about human habitation on Mars, he predicted that Moon colonisation could happen soon, whereas Mars settlements would take longer due to significant technological hurdles.

Massimino, a veteran of two space flights, has an illustrious career that includes serving on the fourth and fifth Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions. He holds a BS from Columbia University and multiple degrees, including a PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT. He has received numerous accolades, including NASA Space Flight Medals and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.