Indian Railways improves freight load by 8.47 pc, revenue by 6.57 pc for October

Indian Railways has logged an improvement of 8.47 per cent in freight load for the month of October 2023 at 129.03 MT as compared to last year, Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.

In terms of revenue, railways spiked freight revenue of Rs 14231.05 crore in October 2023 against Rs 13353.81 crore freight earnings in October 2022, showing an improvement of about 6.57 per cent over the last year.

In terms of commodity-wise segregation, railways achieved loading of 64.82 MT in coal, 14.81 MT in iron ore, 5.74 MT in pig iron and finished steel, 6.32 MT in cement, 4.77 MT in clinker, 3.62 MT in foodgrains, 5.72 MT in fertilizers, 4.35 MT in mineral oil, 7.15 MT in containers and 8.55 MT in balance other goods during October.

On a cumulative basis from April –Oct 2023, freight loading of 887.25 MT was achieved by Indian Railways against last year’s loading of 855.64 MT, an improvement of approximately 31.61 MT over last year’s loading for the same period.

Railways have earned Rs 95929.30 crore against Rs 92345.27 crore over the last year, which is an improvement of approximately Rs 3584.03 crore as compared to the same period of the last year.

The Indian Railways followed the Mantra of ‘Hungry For Cargo’ making sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices.

The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.

It is to be noted that the Indian Railways has recorded the best-ever performance in its recorded history in terms of the output from the Freight Business in the Financial year 2022-23.

As per the preliminary data, the IR has achieved an originating freight loading of 1512 MT, an incremental loading of 94 MT, over the previous best of 1418 MT achieved in FY 2021-22 with a growth of around 7 per cent.