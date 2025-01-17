Indian Railways expands connectivity in Western Odisha

In an attempt towards enhancing regional connectivity in Western Odisha and supporting economic growth of the region, the Indian Railways has made substantial progress in the construction of the 138.32 km new railway line connecting Bargarh Road to Nawapara Road, said an official of East Coast Railway on Friday.

This Special Railway Project is expected to transform the transportation landscape in Odisha by offering a new, shorter, and more efficient route for both passenger and freight services, claimed the official

On September 10, 2024, the Railway Board approved the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road line with a total cost of Rs 2,621.92 crore. The financial breakdown of the project is Civil Engineering: Rs 2,107.30 crore; Electrical Engineering: Rs 305.55 crore; Signal & Telecom Engineering: Rs 209.07 crore.

The Government of Odisha has played a pivotal role in supporting this ambitious project, offering both land free of cost and a grant of Rs 300 crore to ensure its smooth execution.

A crucial component of the project is the acquisition of 924.64 hectares of land, with an estimated cost of Rs 364 crore. This land includes 752.524 hectares of private land, 123.233 hectares of government land and 48.913 hectares of forest land.

In line with the commitment to expedite the process, the competent authorities for land acquisition in both Bargarh and Nawapara districts are appointed.

The land acquisition for the first block section, which spans between Bargarh and Samsara in the Bargarh Tehsil and involves five villages, is progressing rapidly. On October 25, 2024, the railway submitted the land acquisition proposal for the first block section, and district officials completed verification of the land schedule for the five villages by December 28, 2024. A notification under the Railway Amendment Act is expected to be published soon, facilitating the timely acquisition of land for this key section.

In an effort to fast-track the process, a tender was floated to assist the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) in the acquisition process, with bids opened on December 26, 2024. These efforts reflect the Indian Railways’ commitment to ensuring that land acquisition proceeds without delays, so the project can continue its momentum towards completion.

This new rail line will be an electrified broad gauge (BG) mail line, offering a more efficient alternative route for traffic that currently passes through the congested Jharsuguda-Bilaspur-Raipur corridor.

The new route will cut travel by 53 km compared to the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Raipur route and by 87 km compared to the Sambalpur-Titlagarh-Raipur route, improving transit times for both passengers and freight.

The new line will enhance freight capacity between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, allowing the movement of goods more efficiently. This is particularly beneficial for industries like steel plants, coal transportation, and iron ore shipping to key locations like Raipur.

This route will support the transportation of finished steel from steel plants, coal from Angul, and iron ore from Daitary and Gandamardhan, significantly reducing logistics costs and improving trade efficiency.

The new railway line is poised to greatly impact the public aspirations of the people in the remote and underserved areas along the route. The establishment of this line is expected to address many of these issues by providing better connectivity to major cities, improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, and empowering local communities. The enhanced rail infrastructure will foster social and economic inclusion, enabling people from rural and remote villages to actively participate in the region’s growth, while opening up avenues for tourism, agro-based Small Scale Industries and business development.

This project will not only improve passenger transportation but also serve as a critical enabler for regional economic growth. The line will benefit a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, food grains, and coal, and improve access to important industrial hubs in Odisha.

The Bargarh Road to Nawapara Road railway line is a vital infrastructure project that will reshape transportation in the region, providing a direct link to industrial centrEs and reducing congestion on existing rail routes.