Indian Overseas Congress seeks support for INDI alliance candidates in UP

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi is the only hope for the country, the Indian Overseas Congress have appealed to the people of the country to support every candidate of the INDI Alliance to strengthen the country and protect the Constitution.

Talking to media here on Saturday , Indian Overseas Congress president Mohinder Singh said that the world is closely watching the 2024 general elections in India due to the continuous erosion of India’s democracy over the past decade.

” The social harmony here is being dismantled and the government is seeking to abolish reservations for Dalits and backward classes by amending the Constitution,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Singh said the people are fortunate that Rahul Gandhi is contesting from here and in true sense, he is the sage of today’s politics.

Other members of the organisation said the whole world has seen how the current government is increasing discrimination in society. Dalits, backward classes, and minorities are being continuously oppressed. The constitutional institutions of the country have been turned into slaves. This is truly an emergency.

” This government is anti-women. PM is promoting a Member of Parliament who has committed rape with hundreds of women and then the government sent him abroad to protect him. This was not the first case. Before this, the government fully protected the BJP MP accused of sexual harassment of athletes, Brijbhushan Singh, and now by giving a ticket to his son, it is clear what their thoughts are towards women,” they alleged.

Singh said this government is also anti-farmer and anti-youth. While schemes like Agniveer are ending the dreams of youth, preparations are being made to hand over the land of farmers to corporates. To eliminate the interests of farmers and capture their land, this government brought three black laws for farmers. Thousands of our farmers have lost their lives.

” It is obvious that in such times, we couldn’t sit silently outside India because India is dearer to us than our lives. That is why all of us have come here to make Rahul Gandhi and the Congress strong, and we hope for your support in this,” they added.