Indian-origin entrepreneur Kapil Kumar honoured as outstanding immigrant in Germany

Indian-origin entrepreneur Kapil Kumar has been honoured with the prestigious “Outstanding Personalities with Migration Background” award by Grunberg Mayor Nargess Eskandari in Germany.

“Kumar has been conferred with this award to acknowledge his extraordinary journey from a 12-year-old newcomer to a respected business leader and community role model in Germany,” said Saurabh Bhagat, adviser to Frankfurt MP Rahul Kumar.

On November 1, 2024, in a powerful ceremony at Frankfurt’s historic Paulskirche, Kumar, a pioneering entrepreneur in the Rhine-Main region, was awarded the honour.

Kumar’s story has also been published in a new book that will soon be available in schools across Germany.

He started his career in Germany with part-time jobs and internships, gradually working his way up to build a business empire.

Kumar now oversees a network of seven care centres, employing around 250 staff members. His enterprise offers over 50 apprenticeships, providing young people, especially those from migrant backgrounds, with valuable opportunities

Kumar’s recognition brings a sense of shared pride to every Indian in the area.