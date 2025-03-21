Germany reopens embassy in Damascus after 13-year closure

Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus after a 13-year closure, Syrian media reported on Thursday, coinciding with a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock’s trip, her second to Syria since the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, saw the reopening of the diplomatic mission.

Advertisement

German media, citing Baerbock, reported that a small number of diplomats, fewer than 10, will be stationed at the reopened embassy.

Advertisement

During her visit, Baerbock held high-level meetings with Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, foreign affairs chief Asaad Al-Shaibani, and representatives of Syrian civil society.

Baerbock also toured the heavily damaged Jobar neighbourhood in Damascus, a district that bore the brunt of the country’s civil war.

Germany closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012 when the country’s brutal civil war began.

Several other European countries, such as Italy and Spain, have already reopened their embassies in the Syrian capital.

The reopening of Germany’s diplomatic mission in Syria marks a significant shift, following the ousting of President al-Assad by a coalition of rebel forces led by his newly appointed successor, Ahmad al-Shara. The swift rebel offensive, which led to the end of more than five decades of Assad family rule, set the stage for this diplomatic move three months later.

However, the reopening comes at a time of intense violence, particularly along the Syrian coast, the heartland of the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs. Clashes between security forces loyal to the new government and those still backing the old regime have resulted in significant casualties. According to monitoring groups such as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, hundreds of civilians, primarily Alawites, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

Germany, a leading power within the European Union, joins a growing list of countries adjusting their diplomatic stance following the fall of Assad. Italy reopened its embassy last year, prior to Assad’s fall, while Spain did so after his ouster. In December, the EU announced plans to reopen its mission in Syria, signalling its intent to engage with the country’s new leadership.

In January, Hungary became another EU member to resume its diplomatic presence in Damascus, while Turkey and Qatar, key backers of the rebel forces now in power, were among the first nations to reopen their missions in Syria following the regime change. Spain followed suit shortly thereafter, reopening its embassy in January as well.