Indian Navy’s fleet assistance boosted with locally built 25T BP tugs

In line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, a contract for the construction and delivery of six 25T BP tugs was finalized with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata. These Tugs, built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), are being progressively delivered for operations by the Indian Navy.

The Tugs are designed to assist naval ships and submarines during berthing, un-berthing, turning, and manoeuvring in confined waters, directly supporting Indian Navy platforms. They also have capabilities for afloat firefighting and limited search and rescue operations.

Recently, Commodore Ceasar Basu, Group Commander, NCC Kolkata, presided over a dual ceremony at TRSL, Kolkata, marking the launch of the fourth Tug (Yuvan) and the keel-laying for the fifth and sixth Tugs (Ojas and Sabal). All six Tugs are scheduled for delivery by 2025 and will operate at the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Eastern Naval Command.

