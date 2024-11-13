Indian Navy launches ‘Sea Vigil-24,’ largest-ever coastal defence exercise

The Indian Navy will conduct the fourth edition of the nationwide coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-24, on 20 and 21 November. Expanding in scope and scale, Sea Vigil-24 will span India’s vast coastline, with participation from six government ministries and 21 organizations, marking an unprecedented level of involvement.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday stated that preparation for the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase of Sea Vigil-24 began in late October, with comprehensive audits of India’s coastal defence infrastructure underway across all coastal states and Union Territories, including Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

This year, officials from the National Security Council Secretariat will join the CDSRE phase for the first time, alongside personnel from the State Marine Police, Coast Guard, Customs, Fisheries, and other key agencies.

The exercise will focus on safeguarding coastal assets, such as ports, oil rigs, Single Point Moorings, Cable Landing Points, and other critical infrastructure. This year’s exercise also includes significant support from the Indian Army and Air Force, with numerous ships and aircraft set to be deployed, enhancing the exercise’s overall scale.

Covering India’s entire 11,098 km coastline and its vast 2.4 million sq km Exclusive Economic Zone, Sea Vigil-24 will test the entire coastal security framework, engaging all maritime stakeholders, including local fishing communities and residents. Students from NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides will also participate, increasing awareness of coastal security at the grassroots level.