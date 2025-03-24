Bilateral naval exercise Varuna 2025 concludes

The bilateral naval exercise, VARUNA 2025, which was jointly conducted by Indian Navy and the French Navy, reaffirming their enduring partnership and commitment to maritime security, culminated recently. This edition of the exercise featured an array of multidomain drills aimed at enhancing tactical and operational proficiency in complex scenarios.

The structured drills in VARUNA 2025 focused on various aspects of naval warfare, highlighting the interoperability between the two navies.

Advertisement

Featuring the Rafale-M of the French Navy and the MiG-29K of the Indian Navy, these drills simulated realistic combat scenarios, honing the ability of participating units to counter aerial threats effectively.

Advertisement

Involving an Indian submarine and anti-submarine frigates from both forces, these drills focused on improving underwater domain awareness and operational tactics.

The participating fleets executed complex coordinated manoeuvres and simulated engagements, demonstrating their combined combat power and strategic coordination.

Fleet tankers from both navies conducted replenishment drills, proving logistical interoperability and enhancing mutual support for sustained maritime operations.

VARUNA 2025 successfully achieved its aim of enhancing joint operational capabilities and reinforced the commitment of both nations to upholding a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific. The exercise provided invaluable operational experience and strengthened the collective ability to address contemporary maritime security challenges.

The critical exchange of best practices during the drills fostered a deeper understanding of each other’s operational doctrines, further enhancing the ability of the Indian and French Navies to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments.