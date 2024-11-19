Indian Navy diving team saves injured woman in Mahanadi river rescue

An Indian Navy diving team from the Eastern Naval Command saved the life of a severely injured woman following a speedboat collision in the Mahanadi River near the Bali Yatra maritime trade fair ground in Odisha.

The team, deployed for reconnaissance ahead of Bali Yatra 2024, witnessed the accident and sprang into action.

They rescued the woman from the water and carried her over a kilometer to the nearest police help center using the buddy carry technique, said a statement from the Naval spokesperson.

With no ambulance available, the Navy personnel arranged an autorickshaw and transported the injured woman to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, ensuring she received prompt medical attention.