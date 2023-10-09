Indian Navy begins programme to discuss policy initiatives for functional effectiveness

Indian Navy conducted its Annual Education Officers Enrichment Programme 2023 on 05 & 06 Oct 23 at New Delhi. The programme was attended by R Adm Rajvir Singh, Principal Indian Naval Academy, Commodore G Rambabu, Commodore (Naval Education) and other senior officers of Education Branch of IN. The main objective of this programme was to discuss various policy initiatives and contemporary issues related to the branch and further improve its functional effectiveness towards growth and development of IN.

As part of this programme, guest speakers from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) were invited to deliver lectures on latest developments in the field of education including Higher Education. In addition, speakers from sister services, other educational bodies and other Directorates at Naval Headquarters delivered lectures on relevant and contemporary topics. In his closing address, V Adm K Swaminathan, Chief of Personnel & Controller Personnel Services complimented recent initiatives by the Directorate of Naval Education and branch’s role in the field of education, training and welfare of Naval personnel. He exhorted the delegates to continue providing effective leadership towards moulding the branch in line with ever evolving role of the IN.

