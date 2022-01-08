Indian mango, pomegranate gets entry into US market

India will start exporting mango and pomegranates to the US as the Indian Agriculture Ministry enters into an agreement with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Indian Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare and USDA has signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 versus 2 agri market access issues, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday.

As per the agreement, India would start mango and pomegranate exports from January this year and the US would start exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from April 2022 to Indian market.

In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate for finalising the same, the Ministry said.