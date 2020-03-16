An Indian man based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had murdered his girlfriend and then driven around the city for 45 minutes with her body in the front seat, even stopping to pick up a meal, before turning himself in to the police, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday the case in which the 27-year-old accused discovered that his girlfriend, also an Indian, was having an affair, so he killed her by slitting her throat before eventually turning himself in to officers at Al Muraqabbat Police Station in Deira after parking the car inside the station’s parking lot, reports Gulf News.

The incident took place last July.

“I was surprised when he entered the police station because he had blood on his clothes,” a police officer said in the court on Sunday.

“He was terrified and told me that he had killed his girlfriend. The body of the victim was on the front seat and there were signs that indicated her throat had been slit. I found a big knife on the backseat covered in blood,” the official added.

The accused admitted to the officer that he had been in a relationship with the victim for about five years but had recently discovered that she had been cheating on him and speaking with other men.

He had also sent emails to the victim’s family saying that he would kill her if they didn’t come to a solution to her alleged cheating.

According to the officer, the accused killed the victim after a heated argument while they were in the car parked outside a mall.

He then drove to a nearby restaurant and ordered a meal and a bottle of water, before driving around the city for 45 minutes until he finally decided to go to the police.

The accused has been charged with premeditated murder and the prosecution has asked for a death sentence.