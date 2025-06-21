Indian firefighters, including women, to represent nation at World Police & Fire Games 2025

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said that an organised contingent of the Indian Fire Services is participating in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 for the first time, and extended good wishes to the departing team.

Speaking at a ceremonial event organised at the Delhi Secretariat to honour the Indian firefighting contingent selected to participate in the said games, Sood stated that the inclusion of women firefighters from various states in the team is a matter of great pride for the entire nation.

The Delhi Home Minister further stated that the competition will be held from June 27 to July 7 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. During this period, the team members will showcase their strength and skills in events such as Stair Run, Firefighter Challenge, Ultimate Firefighter, and Muster Drill.

Sood wished all the athletes the very best, encouraging them to compete with sportsmanship and full dedication, and to win as many medals as possible to raise the Indian tricolor high on the world stage.

He also assured the participants that a grand felicitation ceremony would be organised upon their return to the country.

The entire contingent enthusiastically expressed their commitment to the nation by chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, and extended their heartfelt gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for this historic opportunity.