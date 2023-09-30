Indian envoy to UK denied entry into Glasgow gurdwara by ‘Khalistani’ elements

In an incident that is bound to raise hackles of the Indian establishment, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland.

The incident occurred amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK,’ a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking the Indian envoy from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara at Albert Drive.

Advertisement

“They are hurting Sikhs in Canada and other places, every Sikh should protest against any Indian ambassador like we did here in Glasgow,” the man is heard saying in the video. The ‘Sikh Youth UK claims that there is a ban on Indian officials visiting the gurdwara in their official capacities.

The video shows two men near the High Commissioner’s car in the parking area. One of them is seen attempting to open the car door, which has been locked from the inside. The purported video then shows the envoy’s car leaving the gurdwara premises.

The video then shows another man speaking to the camera that this is how any Indian ambassador or any Indian government official who visits the gurdwara will be treated.

“We know what games they are playing, what’s happening in Canada. The Canadian PM has openly condemned India and expelled Indian diplomats,” he said.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on the safety and security of Indian diplomats in the UK. It took place months after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by pro-Khalistani forces. The UK has assured of necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Indian High Commission in London and its staff. The issue also came up for discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of the G20 Summit in New Delhi earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a formal reaction from the Indian High Commission in London or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the incident is awaited.

The UK incident comes amid strain in India-Canada ties after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. India rejected the charge, calling it “absurd” and “motivated.” Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to India to support its claim.