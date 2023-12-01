Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival in the UAE, from the members of the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Dubai, followed by a cultural dance performance.

A member of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at meeting PM Modi in UAE and said, “I’ve been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country,” stressing, “Jitti prashansa karu utni kam hai.” PM Modi was seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance.

Further sharing on his social media X, PM Modi expressed pleasure to meet the Indian community in Dubai and said that their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds.

"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," he stated.

The excitement is palpable among the 3.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dubai.

PM Modi arrived in Dubai on Thursday night to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit.

He will participate in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on Friday.

Following his arrival, PM Modi took to his social media X and said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.