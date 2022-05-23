Indian couple seeks 5 Cr or a grandchild within a year

A couple has filed a court action against their son and daughter-in-law in Uttarakhand, requesting either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation.

The Haridwar parents claimed to have put money into their son’s schooling. They had to take out a loan to construct their home and are now bankrupt.

SR Prasad told a court in Uttarakhand today, “We only wanted a grandchild.” According to news agency ANI, he is suing his son and daughter-in-law, wanting either a grandchild “within a year” or compensation of Rs 5 crore.

From Haridwar comes the strange tale of a couple suing their son for a grandchild.

Mr Prasad claims he has no money left after paying for his son’s education and training in the United States.

We married them in 2016 so that we may have grandchildren. Mr Prasad was cited by ANI as stating, “We didn’t care about gender; all we wanted was a grandchild.”

“I devoted all of my money to my son and had him trained in America.” I’m now cash-strapped. To construct our home, we obtained a bank loan. We’re having financial and personal difficulties. In our petition, we asked for 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law,” he stated.

In their petition against their son, the Prasads’ lawyer claims that the case reflects society. “We invest in our youngsters, preparing them to work in reputable businesses. Parents owe their children basic financial support. The parents have asked for a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs. 5 crores”, said lawyer AK Srivastava.