An Iranian boat has been taken into custody by the Coast Guard in the Kerala’s Koyilandi offshore.

It has been reported that there are six fishermen from Kanyakumari in the boat. They are part of the group that went fishing in Iran, as per primary reports.

The Coast Guard found the group who had escaped after not getting their salary. The boat was found 20 nautical miles from Koyilandi. The boat is currently in the custody of the Coast Guard.

