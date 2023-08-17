In a daring operation amid challenging weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 km in the Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of 16-17 August.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.

The communication was established immediately with the vessel which was enroute from China to the UAE and provided necessary telemedicine advice.

Considering best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III, and was given first aid. He was later transferred to agent of the vessel for further medical management.

‘’The swift operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitments to the motto: We Protect,’’ the ICG said in a press release today.