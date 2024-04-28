Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pak boat with narcotics worth Rs 600 crore

In an overnight operation, the Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation at sea on Sunday, apprehending 86 kg of narcotics worth Rs 600 crore along with 14 crew from a Pakistani boat.

The operation was the epitome of inter-agency coordination wherein the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) collaborated seamlessly which culminated in the successful operation.

The ships and aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard were deployed on concurrent missions to effect the operation. ICG ship Rajratan, which had NCB and ATS officials embarked, positively identified the suspect boat.

”No amount of evasive manoeuvring tactics employed by the drug-laden boat could save it from the swift and strong ICG ship Rajratan. Ship’s specialist team embarked the suspect boat and after thorough checks confirmed the presence of the sizeable amount of narcotics,” a press note said.

The Pak boat and crew are being brought to Porbandar for further investigations. ”The jointness of ICG and ATS, which has led to eleven such successful law enforcement operations in the last three years itself reaffirms the synergy for national objectives,” the press note added.