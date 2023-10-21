Indian Citizen from Pakistan Arrested for Espionage in Gujarat

17 years after obtaining Indian citizenship, a man originally from Pakistan finds himself under arrest in Gujarat on charges of espionage.

Labhshankar Duryodhan Maheshwari, who had arrived in Tarapur town, Gujarat, in 1999 with his wife seeking fertility treatment, stayed on, built a successful business, and officially became an Indian citizen by early 2006. However, recent events took a drastic turn when the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took him into custody for his alleged involvement in aiding Pakistani agents in accessing sensitive information related to the Indian Army.

According to the ATS, Maheshwari is accused of facilitating Pakistani agents in acquiring an Indian SIM card. These agents reportedly used the SIM card to compromise the phones of children of Indian defense personnel studying in Army schools. The ATS contends that Maheshwari engaged in this activity in exchange for assistance from Pakistani officials in obtaining visas for his family members to enter Pakistan.

The arrest of Maheshwari followed specific intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence (MI), which indicated that Pakistani operatives were exploiting an Indian SIM card to target Indian defense personnel. Notably, the WhatsApp number linked to the alleged espionage remains active in Pakistan.

Maheshwari’s modus operandi involved posing as an official from the Army Public School and targeting the families of Army personnel. He would send messages to his intended targets, encouraging them to participate in a contest and upload photos featuring national flags. Additionally, he reportedly shared the contact details of Indian defense personnel with a Pakistani agency.

The case has raised concerns about national security and the potential risks posed by those with access to sensitive information. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance and security measures in an increasingly interconnected world.

This arrest underscores the complexities of espionage activities, highlighting the importance of robust intelligence networks and cooperation among various security agencies to safeguard sensitive information and protect national interests. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as authorities delve deeper into this espionage case.