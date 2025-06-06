Indian bison population goes up in Odisha forest

The forest cover in Odisha’s Hirakud Wildlife division has re-established itself as an ideal habitation corridor of Indian Bison, enjoying protection as scheduled-1 species under the Wildlife Protection Act, with their population logging an upward graph as per the findings of the latest census of these animals, an official said on Friday.

The Indian Bison population has gone up by around 20 per cent in comparison to last year’s census. While 659 Indian Bison were counted last year, it climbed to 788 in the current year.

Authorities of Hirakud Wildlife Division have published the Census data of Indian Bison (Gaur) or “Gayala” in Odiya of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary conducted from 11 to 13 May.

The total number of Indian Bisons is 788 numbers including 315 juveniles (less than 2 years old) & 128 newborns (less than 3 months). Juveniles are 40 per cent of the total population (315 out of 788). For the first time, Census of Indian Bisons was conducted at Debrigarh during winter 2024 on 12th & 13th November and the number of Bisons was found to be 659, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Within a span of 6 months, its population has risen by 129. Last time 52 herds were recorded, this census reported 60 herds – due to increase in population, herds keep dividing with female adults leading the herd and guiding other sub-adults & Juveniles, she said.

Mostly in the Central Indian landscape and a few other parts of India, the summer marks the breeding season for Indian Bison, which are mostly territorial, intelligent, and majestic animals. To determine the peak breeding season, peak Calving season & further understanding of population dynamics of Indian Bison, during Monsoon & Winter this year, there will be a monthly survey count of the number of newborns in the population. This will strengthen conservation of this Schedule-1 species in this landscape, as Debrigarh displays a healthy density of Indian Bison in comparison to other habitats in India.

Debrigarh is widely regarded as the ‘Land of Indian Bison’ due to good sightings of big herds in the Tourism Zone as well as in the Eco Sensitive Zone on the edges of the Hirakud Wetland. Bison can migrate long distances too, but in Debrigarh, they are seen to display seasonal movement of 5 to 15 kms per day, keeping their territory mostly constant.