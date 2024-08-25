Indian astronaut set to join international space station: Jitendra Singh

An Indian astronaut from the Gaganyaan Mission is set to join the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone in Indo-US Space collaboration, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has announced.

He emphasised the importance of the Indo-US partnership in securing global supply chains, especially in sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and clean energy technologies, which are increasingly vital in today’s interconnected world.

The minister was chairing a key meeting on US-India Civil Nuclear Commerce, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two nations in critical areas of science, technology, and clean energy.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the Green Hydrogen Mission as a cornerstone of India’s strategy to decarbonise heavy industry, transportation, and power generation. He highlighted that this mission is crucial for driving innovation in clean technologies and achieving global climate goals. Through robust policy frameworks and international collaborations, India is poised to lead the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future.

He also revealed that the Indian government is exploring international partnerships, investing in research and development, and considering regulatory frameworks to support the deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). He stated that SMRs would play a significant role in India’s clean energy transition, contributing to energy self-reliance and meeting climate commitments.

Drawing parallels between India’s “Anusandhan” National Research Foundation (NRF) and the United States’ National Science Foundation (NSF), Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the critical roles both organisations play in advancing scientific research and innovation.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panchamrit” climate action plan, reaffirming India’s commitment to increasing non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW, reducing carbon emissions by 1 billion tons and finally achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Dr. A K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, echoed the significance of the Indo-US partnership, stating that it is not just about exchanging knowledge but also about co-creating solutions that will shape the future. He emphasised the collaboration’s potential to pave new paths for sustainable development and economic prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both nations reaffirming their commitment to strengthening their cooperation in emerging technologies, with mutual interests in enhancing economic growth, national security, and global leadership in technological advancements.