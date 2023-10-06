Sikkim flash flood death toll rises to 18

The confirmed death toll in the flash floods that hit parts of Sikkim and northern Bengal yesterday has risen to 18, while over a hundred persons are still missing, according to authorities in the two states. The Sikkim chief secretary VB Pathak told media outlets that the death toll in the devastating flash flood stood at 18 while 98 people were missing as of Thursday evening.

Of these, 17 were Army personnel. According to authorities in Kolkata, 11 people from Lava in Kalimpong are also missing. Search and rescue operations to trace the missing persons continue, focusing on the downstream along the Teesta river.

The Sikkim government has set up more than 20 relief camps in different places. Over 2,000 persons have evacuated so far. As the water level is rising in Chungthang area due to incessant rainfall in its upper catchments, local residents have been asked to take precautions.

A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta river in Lachen Valley yesterday. The flood was made worse by the release of water from Chungthang dam. Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, were also flooded with the upsurge in the river.

On the other hand, erosion continues on the right bank of the Teesta in West Bengal’s Hill areas. Several temporary and permanent constructions on the road side have been submerged.