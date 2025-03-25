Indian Army seeks swift justice in Patiala assault case involving officer, Punjab Police personnel

The controversy surrounding the brutal assault of a serving Indian Army officer and his son by 12 Punjab Police personnel has intensified, with the Indian Army demanding a fair and time-bound investigation to ensure justice is served.

The incident, which took place on the night of March 12-13 near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, involved Colonel Pushpinder Singh Baath and his son.

Reports suggest that the altercation began when the Punjab Police personnel asked the Colonel to move his personal vehicle for a police vehicle. When Baath objected to the rude tone used, he and his son were viciously attacked with baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons.

The assault left the Colonel with a broken arm, while his son sustained a deep head injury. The police personnel involved, including inspectors and constables, were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Following the widespread outrage over the incident, a joint press conference was held today in Chandigarh by Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Army Western Command Headquarters, Chandimandir, and Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

“We reiterate the need for a fair and honest investigation in a transparent and time-bound manner to punish the guilty and restore faith in the system,” Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa stated.

Emphasizing the long-standing camaraderie between the Punjab Police and Army personnel, Lt Gen Wadhwa asserted that the guilty officers must be punished in an exemplary manner. “The Indian Army remains fully committed to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Col Baath has sought the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another independent agency, alleging that a fair probe is unlikely under the Punjab Police.

In response, the Punjab Police has placed all 12 accused personnel under suspension and initiated departmental proceedings for major punishment.

Lt Gen Wadhwa disclosed that the Army was informed about the assault on March 15 and took up the matter with the highest levels of the state administration and Punjab Police for a prompt investigation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, addressing the media, assured that the Punjab Police hold the Indian Army in the highest regard and is committed to upholding the dignity of Army officers.

“Any person who assaulted the serving Army officer shall be dealt with severely and in accordance with the law,” he stated.

The Punjab Police have taken several steps following the incident, including setting up a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior police officer.

An FIR was registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Patiala, on March 22 based on the Colonel’s statement, which directly named the officers involved in the assault.

The SIT has been tasked with conducting a fair and expeditious investigation, working on a day-to-day basis to gather evidence and ensure legal proceedings against the culprits.

“The SIT has been directed to conclude the investigation at the earliest,” said DGP Yadav.

Lt Gen Wadhwa assured serving officers, veterans, and the public that all possible steps are being taken to secure justice for Col Baath. However, he also urged for calm and restraint.

“I would also urge all sections to remain composed so that we do not fall prey to the designs of inimical elements,” he stated.

The case remains under investigation, with mounting public pressure to ensure swift and strict action against the perpetrators.