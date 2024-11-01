Indian Army contingent heads to US for VAJRA PRAHAR exercise

A contingent of the Indian Army has departed for the United States to participate in the 15th edition of the joint special forces exercise VAJRA PRAHAR, scheduled from November 2 to 22, at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho.

The previous edition of VAJRA PRAHAR took place in December 2023 in Umroi, Meghalaya. This marks the second major exercise of the year between the Indian and U.S. armies, following Exercise YUDH ABHYAS, conducted in Rajasthan in September 2024.

The joint exercise will see contingents of 45 personnel from each country, with the Indian Army’s Special Forces and the U.S. Army’s Green Berets representing their respective nations. VAJRA PRAHAR aims to strengthen military cooperation by enhancing interoperability, sharing specialized tactics, and conducting joint operations in desert and semi-desert terrains.

Key activities during VAJRA PRAHAR include joint team mission planning, reconnaissance, the use of unmanned aerial systems, execution of special operations, and the role of Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. Psychological warfare techniques will also be rehearsed, focusing on improving coordination in complex scenarios.

By sharing best practices and experiences, Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR is expected to foster interoperability, teamwork, and camaraderie between the two forces, strengthening ties and collaborative readiness for joint special operations.