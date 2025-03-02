Indian army conducts Gaurav Yatra

With an aim of honouring the sacrifices and valour of Veer Naris and Veterans, the Indian Army conducted ‘Gaurav Yatra’, a motorcycle rally, covering over 1000 kilometres. The rally, organised under the aegis of the Battle Axe Division, culminated at Alwar before traversing through all tehsils of Sikar district.

Throughout the journey, the rally team connected with Veer Naris and Veterans, extending gratitude and ensuring that their grievances were addressed. The initiative provided an invaluable opportunity to facilitate door-to-door grievance redressal for the veteran community. The team also verified documents to ensure the correct and timely disbursement of pensions and all authorised entitlements. Additionally, Army personnel informed the veterans about various welfare schemes available to them.

The ‘Gaurav Yatra’ further emphasised the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of its brave veterans and their families. The rally also raised awareness about the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces, particularly as the team moved through remote villages, creating a strong bond with local communities.

The initiative received a heartfelt response from the Veer Naris and Veterans, who expressed their gratitude to the Battle Axe Division for its ongoing support and dedication.