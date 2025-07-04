Indian Armed Forces launch curtain raiser for Academia-Defence Technology Collaboration

Ahead of the upcoming Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium, a curtain raiser event for the same was organised today by the Indian Army, here today. The event was conducted in coordination with Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The symposium, themed ‘Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay’, is slated to be held on 22–23 September. The initiative aims to deepen collaboration between the Armed Forces and academia for the development of cutting-edge indigenous technologies.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the primary objective of the symposium is to develop an integrated perspective for creating a synergised Services – Academia R&D ecosystem. It seeks to identify and harness the scientific potential within academic institutions to meet the niche technological needs of the Indian Armed Forces, thereby contributing to long-term self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Advertisement

A dedicated portal was inaugurated to facilitate participation from academic institutions across the country. The portal allows institutions to register their representatives, who can either attend the symposium as ‘Attendees’ or submit project proposals and exhibits.

Further, submitted proposals and exhibits will be reviewed by subject matter experts from the respective Defence Services. Shortlisted entries will be invited for one-on-one discussions with services representatives and will be showcased during the exhibition segment of the symposium. The most promising innovations and proposals will be recognised and felicitated during the valedictory session.