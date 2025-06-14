IMA commissions 419 officers into Indian Army; Sri Lanka Army Chief returns as Reviewing Officer, gets emotional

The Indian Army welcomed 419 new officers on Saturday, as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, held its Passing out Parade (PoP). Adding to the occasion’s emotional gravity was the presence of Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and an alumnus of IMA, who served as the reviewing officer and chief guest.

A total of 451 gentlemen cadets graduated from the Academy including 419 commissioned into the Indian Army and 32 officers from friendly foreign nations.

The newly commissioned officers represented the 156th Regular Course, the 45th Technical Entry Scheme (TES), the 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC), and the 54th Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Course. The ceremony was conducted as per tradition, held on the last day of the second week of June.

Addressing the parade, Lt Gen Rodrigo delivered an emotionally charged speech, saying, “I am deeply moved to the point of tears to stand before you as the first IMA alumnus to return as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and review this parade. Looking at your faces, I see my younger self. I am a proud alumnus who stood exactly where you stand today, 36 years ago.”

Thanking Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi for the invitation, Lt Gen Rodrigo reflected on his own journey at the IMA, recalling the day he entered the campus “wide-eyed and full of purpose,” and how it all began with a “simple haircut at the IMA barber’s chair.”

He praised the Academy for shaping not only capable soldiers but also future guardians of nations. “Lead the nation with wisdom, fight for what’s right, and carry the hopes of a billion with pride,” he urged.

Emphasizing the weight of the uniform, he added, “Being an officer is not just about donning stars on your shoulders. It comes with immense responsibilities. Respect is not granted with a commission. It is earned daily through your conduct, character, and choices.”

Calling the newly commissioned officers part of “an unbroken chain of patriots and warriors,” Lt Gen Rodrigo encouraged them to wear their uniforms not just with pride, but with a deep sense of purpose.

Earlier, the Officer Cadets of the passing out course marched with precision to stirring military tunes like Sare Jahan Se Achha and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja. The event was attended by proud parents, family members, dignitaries, and military officials from India and friendly foreign nations.