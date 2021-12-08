India will produce 5 million vaccine doses next year: Piyush Goyal

Terming India as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today announced that India will produce 5 billion vaccine doses next year to strengthen international efforts to fight the pandemic and assist the developing world.

He was speaking as India’s G20 Sherpa at the first Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia, the current G20 President, in virtual mode.

Goyal outlined India’s achievements and experiences, and expressed support for an inclusive approach, with pragmatic and human-centric solutions to global issues. He stressed the need for equality of global health standards, including for travel, vaccine acceptance, and documentation, as well as wider recognition of national pharmacopeia.

Goyal emphasised the need to protect and promote the interests of MSMEs, small and marginal farmers, local food culture and traditional knowledge, as well as promote the use of digital technologies and data for development.

On climate change, he reiterated India’s commitment to specific targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP 26 recently, while also calling for an increased focus on consumption patterns, technology transfer, and circular economy. He reaffirmed India’s full support to Indonesia during its G20 Presidency.