India will have its own space station by 2035: Jitendra Singh

India is on the path of raising its Space sector to global standards and will have its own space station by 2035, Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared on Saturday.

India’s space, marine and Himalayan resources, which remained inadequately explored before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, will contribute substantially to the country’s future economic growth, he said at an event organised by a media group.

”In order to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and make India a global phenomenon, we need to follow global strategies and parameters,” the minister said.

Dr Singh observed that India can unleash benefits out of its natural resources in future in terms of creative growth. The PM, he said, has opened the space sector for private players as it offers ample opportunities. India has made a quantum jump since 2014 in the space economy.

Presently country’s space sector contributes 8-9 per cent to the world’s space economy, said the minister, adding this could increase threefold in the next ten years.

The minister also said though ISRO was born after NASA, it is no longer lagging behind any other organisation in the world. Its capacity is going up day by day. ”So far we have launched more than 432 satellites out of which 397 were launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014,” he added.