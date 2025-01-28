India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants: Trump

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said that he discussed the issue of immigration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their telephonic conversation, and added that India will do the right thing when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants.

“Discussed immigration with Modi. India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

According to a White House readout of the conversation between Trump and Modi that took place on Monday, the two leaders discussed expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

“They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe,” it said.

The US President also emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.

Trump also revealed that Modi is expected to visit America in February, although New Delhi is yet to confirm the dates.

”During their phone call, the leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” the readout said.

It further added, “Both leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.”