Pahalgam terror attack: Defence Minister assures of a loud and clear response

A day after terrorists gunned down 26 tourists at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, in the bloodiest attack on Indian soil in recent times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured of a ‘loud and clear response’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Singh, while calling the attack a ‘cowardly act’, extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. “I want to repeat India’s resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes. The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” he said in his address.

Earlier, Singh held a key meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi. As per media reports, the issue pertaining to the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir was deliberated upon during the meeting.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. The outfit came into existence in October 2019, months after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs TRF is a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2023.