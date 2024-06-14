India will do everything within its means to end conflict: Modi tells Ukraine Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India continues to encourage a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, assuring him that New Delhi will do everything within its means to support an end to the war.

”Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr Modi wrote on ‘X’ soon after the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

The Indian PM welcomed the Ukrainian leader with a warm hug and is believed to have inquired about the situation in the war-torn country. He also thanked President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes on his assuming office for the third term.

”Both leaders had a productive meeting in which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Summit on Peace being hosted by Switzerland,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India has already decided to attend the summit to be held in the city of Lucerne in Switzerland on 15-16 June though the level of its representation is yet to be announced. President Zelenskyy is keen on India’s participation in the Peace Summit, given the role New Delhi can play in bringing the ongoing conflict to an end.