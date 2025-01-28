India unveils WAVES initiative to position itself as global capital of creative economy

In a significant move ahead of the highly anticipated World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a series of groundbreaking initiatives at the National Media Centre here. The event, which marks a pivotal step in transforming India into a global leader in the creative economy, was inaugurated by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of establishing the WAVES summit as a globally recognised platform, similar to the Davos Economic Forum, Vaishnaw emphasised India’s rich cultural heritage and storytelling tradition. He described WAVES as part of a broader strategy to position India as the global capital of the creator economy, with a focus on India’s diverse cultural output, often referred to as the ‘Orange Economy’. He further noted, “Our rich culture, which resonated at the Chicago World’s Fair through Swami Vivekananda, is now being carried forward on the global stage by our Prime Minister.”

The launch event saw the unveiling of several key initiatives aimed at fostering India’s creative sector. One of the most notable announcements was the introduction of WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace designed to connect India’s vast pool of creative talent with international markets. The platform provides a space for creators across various industries, including film, TV, music, animation, and esports, to showcase their work, pitch projects, and build B2B relationships. It will also facilitate collaborations, funding, and distribution, thereby helping creators expand their global reach.

In addition to WAVES Bazaar, three major Create in India Challenges were launched. These challenges are aimed at stimulating innovation and creativity across various sectors. The challenges include ‘Wah Ustad’, a platform for young classical vocalists, ‘Make The World Wear Khadi’, a campaign promoting Khadi as a global brand, and ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, which invites global talent in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre. Each challenge provides a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and potentially gain international recognition.

Another key announcement was the launch of the WAVES Awards, which will begin accepting nominations on February 15, 2025. The awards will celebrate excellence in creative fields such as filmmaking, advertising, and gaming, with special awards for lifetime achievements and contributions to technology and social impact.

Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, further underlined India’s vibrant cultural ecosystem, noting that the country’s cultural heritage serves as both a testament to its past and a blueprint for its future on the global stage. He emphasised that the WAVES platform would help India’s cultural diversity gain the global recognition it deserves and strengthen the cultural creative economy.