India, UAE conclude joint military drills in Raj

India and the UAE concluded their two-week joint military exercise “Desert Cyclone” with the validation training in Rajasthan.

The exercise facilitated synergy in conduct of joint tactical operations and strengthened the understanding and interoperability between the two armed forces.

The UAE Land Forces contingent comprising 45 personnel arrived in India on January 1 to participate in the first edition of the joint exercise.

The exercise began at Mahajan in Rajasthan on 2 January. The UAE contingent was represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade. The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel was represented mainly by a Battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The aim of the exercise, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was to enhance interoperability in Sub-conventional Operations, including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert/ semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on peacekeeping operations. The exercise is expected to enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations.

Drills held during Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ included Establishment of a Joint Surveillance Centre, Cordon and Search Operation, Domination of Built-Up Area and Heliborne Operations.

Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE, the MoD said.