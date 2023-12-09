India to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday heaped praises on Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s governance and said that the Indian economy will touch the $5 trillion mark by 2025.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to market Uttarakhand before the investors in Dehradun, Amit Shah went all out praising the Dhami government for its good governance and making investment-friendly policies and claimed that the Himalayan state has made maximum progress under the leadership of the BJP and Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“I am a student of administrative statistics. Going by the records, I can say that Uttarakhand has made maximum growth and development under the leadership of the BJP in the Dhami regime. And this development was all around. Different types of new initiatives were taken. Whether it was an initiative to prevent mass migration from border villages, facilitating smooth regulation of pilgrimage, raising infrastructure or making investment-friendly policies,” Shah said as he minced no words in the praise of the Dhami government in the concluding session of the Uttarakhand Global Summit 2023 at FRI campus.

The Union Home Minister claimed, “I am surprised that Uttarakhand has made more than 30 new policies in the last six years and brought up itself as a policy-driven state. I say here is a corruption-free administration which is very important for investment,” Shah said as he claimed that India is making robust progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Concept of development has been grounded with transparency and free of corruption where our governments are in the leadership of Modi. The way Modi has dealt with corruption, today I assure the people of India that no corrupt person will be spared. No matter how big or mighty a corrupt is, he will have to face the law,” Shah said. He added, “India is developing under the leadership of Modi and is set to become a five trillion economy by the end of 2025. This is in the line of Prime Minister’s assurances to make India a developed nation by 2047.”

Addressing the investors, Shah further said that Uttarakhand has tried to give a transparent government. Huge potential lies in Uttarakhand. It’s close to the national capital, travel time from Delhi to Dehradun has been reduced to two-and-a-half hours and if there is any peaceful and safe state in the whole of India it’s our Uttarakhand Devbhoomi. Law and order situation here is that of least crime rate states in the country while industrial unrest is zero,” Shah added.

Shah also gave Dhami credit for the safe rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel. He said, “Although Dhami credits PM and Central agencies for the success of the rescue operation, I have no hesitation in saying that 41 stranded workers were safely rescued by your efforts. The entire nation was worried and concerned about what would happen to these workers. There were intermittent debacles in the rescue operations but the Dhami government was able to tide over it with its patience. The Prime minister too was monitoring the rescue operation but the Dhami government executed it adequately well.”