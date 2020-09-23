Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on 22 September 2020. In these tests, the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km. Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun.

Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun have developed the missile.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test-firing of the Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO personnel and industry on the successful test firing.