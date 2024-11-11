India-Sri Lanka Coast Guards renew cooperation on maritime issues at Colombo Meet

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) held their 7th Annual High-Level Meeting in Colombo, today. The discussions marked a significant step forward in the ongoing collaboration between the two maritime agencies.

The 4-member ICG delegation, led by Director General S. Paramesh, joined their SLCG counterparts led by Director General Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe to address mutual maritime challenges and strengthen regional security efforts.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both Coast Guards to tackle shared maritime issues, including combating drug trafficking, reducing marine pollution, ensuring the safety of mariners, and establishing best practices. Capacity-building programmes and other collaborative measures were also discussed to enhance mutual preparedness and response capabilities. The outcomes of this dialogue reaffirmed the dedication of both countries to bolster maritime security and safety frameworks in the region through enhanced cooperation.

The annual meetings are part of an institutionalized mechanism under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both agencies in May 2018, which formalised a structure for regular engagement. The MoU highlights a commitment to address pressing maritime issues collectively and has guided joint efforts on capacity building, information sharing, and operational synergy over the years.

The 8th Annual High-Level Meeting is set to be hosted by the Indian Coast Guard in 2025, where both agencies are expected to continue advancing collaborative efforts for a more secure and safe maritime region.