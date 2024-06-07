India showcases investment opportunities at IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum

The Department of Commerce and Invest India organised a meeting to showcase various investment opportunities in India on the sidelines of the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum.

At the event, members of the industry expressed that the inaugural forum was a significant step forward in promoting economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

They emphasised the importance of industries working together to address the challenges they faced and create new opportunities for growth.

The forum also underscored the crucial nature of a clean economy and supply chain resilience.

In his inaugural address, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal, stressed on how India’s growth rate is nearly double of other emerging market economies.

He remarked on how this strong growth is also leading to a trend of ‘reverse flipping’, where Indian start-ups that once moved abroad for capital access and tax benefits are now returning home.

The Secretary further emphasised how the digital economy along with emerging technologies like AI and rise of data centres were key to future Indian growth.

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule, focused on the fundamentals that are driving Indian growth.

He said that the investment in physical and digital infrastructure will have multiplier effects on the Indian economy, and that the legislative and regulatory changes have created a pro-market field, providing a conducive and predictable policy environment.

Further, in a presentation, Invest India showcased India through various government flagship initiatives including a flourishing startup ecosystem, a sizable pool of skilled and talented professionals across diverse industries, a push for investments in infrastructure projects, policy reforms aimed at streamlining regulations, enhancing transparency, and improving Ease of Doing Business.

MD and CEO of Invest India, Nivruti Rai highlighted that India is keen on collaborating with investors, clean economy firms, and innovative startups to drive sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects to meet Net Zero targets.

