India shines at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 in France, wins 16 Medals, Medallions of Excellence

India shined at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France, by winning 16 Medals and Medallions of Excellence.

The Indian delegation earned 4 Bronze Medals and 12 Medallion of Excellence across skill sets.

The country won 4 Bronze Medals in Patisserie and Confectionery, Industry 4.0 (Team Skill), Hotel Reception and Renewable Energy.

Ashwitha Police who contested in Patisserie and confectionery also won the Best of Nation Award becoming the most outstanding competitor from Team India.

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 saw more than 1400 participants from over 70 countries competing in diverse skill categories, and the Indian competitors stood it’s ground among the best in the world, showcasing their talent and innovation in front of an international audience. India competed in 52 skills against countries like China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Columbia, Denmark, France, UK, South Africa, Switzerland and the US,” the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Monday.

Congratulating Team India, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India, said, “Having witnessed their journey firsthand, in Lyon, I can say that performing at this level, under such immense pressure, is no easy feat. The technical precision, the finesse in delivery, and the focus required all leave a lasting mark. I wholeheartedly congratulate Team India for their exceptional achievements at WorldSkills 2024.”

“This is a moment of immense pride for our country. The Bronze medals and Medallions of Excellence are not just personal triumphs but a testament to the nation’s growing emphasis on skills. These young competitors have not only showcased their individual brilliance but also reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving global excellence in skills development. Their success strengthens our resolve to empower more youth with future-ready skills that will drive India’s growth on the world stage, delivering on our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Kushal and Viksit Bharat,” he said.