Don’t write off champions: Nathan Lyon on Kohli’s recent batting slump

The Australian team must be hoping to take advantage of Virat Kohli’s prolonged batting slump when the two sides clash in the five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, starting on Friday, but veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has cautioned the hosts against writing off the star batter for whom he has “nothing but respect”.

Kohli has been enduring a lean patch over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries. This year, he has averaged only 22.72 across six Tests, and in the three games against New Zealand, he could manage only 93 runs, with a highest score of 70.

But Lyon remains wary of what Kohli could do in the five-match Test series beginning at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. The 36-year-old Kohli has put up numerous memorable performances in Australia thus far – including a fighting Test ton in Adelaide in his first-ever Test tour in 2011/12, a staggering 692 runs at 86.50 from his four Tests during his second visit in 2014 and captaining India to their first-ever series win in the country in 2018/19 during which he scored an exceptional 123 in Perth.

“Overall, look at his record. You don’t write off champions. I’ve got nothing but respect for Virat. I want to get him out, there’s no point in hiding behind that, but it’s challenging. It’s been pretty amazing competing against him for so many times,” Lyon said cricket.com.au.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had recently questioned Kohli’s place in the Indian team after the seasoned right-hander has managed only a couple of centuries in the past five years.

Lyon, however, feels that Kohli and Steve Smith are probably the two best batters in the last decade or so, and has the ability to bounce back.

“Him and Smithy (Steve Smith) are probably the best two batters in our last era of this last decade,” said the 36-year-old off-spinner with 530 wickets from 129 Tests.

Lyon is one of the four members of the current squad who were part of Australia’s last successful Test series against India in 2014-15.

India have won the last two series in Australia but they have come here after a shock 0-3 loss at home against New Zealand. Lyon doesn’t believe that India are vulnerable this time around.

“They’re dangerous all the time. They’re a side full of superstars. They’ve got so much experience, but talented youth as well and you can never write off that,” said Lyon, who took 22 wickets when Australia toured India in 2023.

“I was fascinated by that series to New Zealand, but we’re expecting the best India that we’ve played against for a number of years now,” he added.