India sees decline in Covid cases; 8813 infections in last 24 hours

Showing a considerable decline in the number of Covid cases, India reported 8813 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, India’s active caseload now stands at 1,11,252 with active cases now constituting 0.25% of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56% with 15,040 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,36,38,844.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.79 percent, the daily positivity rate shoots to 4.15 percent, as per the data.

Besides, the health ministry stated that the last 24 hours saw a total of 2,12,129 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 88.06 crores.

Under the National vaccination drive, 208.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As per the data, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10 April 2022 onwards.

More than 6.98 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Besides, as per the ministry’s data, more than 199.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.