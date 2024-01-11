India sees 514 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

A total of 514 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours in the country, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,50,20,333. These also include the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

Of the new cases, 201 cases were reported from Karnataka, 98 from Maharashtra and 85 from Kerala.

Advertisement

Seven cases were reported from the national capital.

According to the ministry data, the death toll has risen to 5,33,409 as three more succumbed to the virus. Two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, 732 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery figure to 4,44,83,502 so far.

The active cases in the country stand at 3,422, the ministry added.